Skid Row and Buckcherry head to Penticton in October

The bands are co-headlining The Gang’s All Here tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry are set to storm the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton this fall. (Submitted)

Skid Row and Buckcherry are expanding their tour and adding a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre in October.

The two bands co-headlining tour sold out multiple stops during their first leg, and the second leg is set to begin in August as they make their way to B.C.

Skid Row and Buckcherry’s The Gang’s All Here tour will stop at the SOEC on Oct. 10 with special guest Sierra Pilot. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, April 28 and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

This will be Buckcherry’s second show in just over a year in Penticton, after their appearance alongside Alice Cooper in 2022.

Skid Row continues to be a major force in the hard rock music scene as they come off the release of their sixth studio album, The Gang’s All Here in 2022.

They will also be performing with KISS in arenas on their Europe tour.

This past year has also been a busy one for Buckcherry, after completing their 238-show tour in support of their 2021 album, Hellbound.

The band is gearing up for the release of their 10th studio album, Vol. 10, with a single off the 11-song LP, Let’s Get Wild out now.

READ ALSO: Alice Cooper returns to Penticton in 2022

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.