Skid Row and Buckcherry cancel Penticton concert over health concerns

Skid Row and Buckcherry’s upcoming Oct. 10 show in Penticton has been cancelled over health concerns for the lead singer.

“The Gang’s All Here Tour” was scheduled at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Other stops in the third leg of the Gang’s All Here Tour have been pushed to March 2024.

According to a post shared to social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), Skid Row announced the change, “Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of our own, Skid Row’s lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall.”

In May, Skid Row cancelled several stops in Australia and Japan due to Grönwall’s flu-like symptoms at the time.

Grönwall had a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021 that he emerged cancer-free after a bone marrow transplant.

Anyone who bought tickets to the Penticton show with a credit card will get their purchase automatically reversed beginning Sept. 20th, and people who haven’t received a refund by Oct. 2 should contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca

For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC from Monday to Friday, 10 am. to 4 p.m., and all refunds must be completed by Dec. 1st, 2023.

