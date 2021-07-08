Shred Kelly going on tour with 2020 album

They have stops in Revelstoke as well as across B.C. and Alberta

Shred Kelly is coming to Revelstoke with their Tiny Concert Tour July 24 to perform at one of Arts Revelstoke’s Guerrilla Gigs. (@MKuhnPhoto)

Shred Kelly is coming back to Revelstoke.

The alternative folk rock band from Fernie known for their energetic music and strong stage presence will perform on July 24.

The band’s Tiny Concert Tour will begin in Rossland on July 8 and with dates in B.C. and Alta. The band will be performing at small venues and guerilla gigs in 13 locations before arriving in Revelstoke for their final stop.

“Shred Kelly are so excited to announce their upcoming Tiny Concert Tour and finally have a chance to share all the new songs from their 2020 album Like A Rising Sun,” said Beth Cavanagh the bands publicist, in a news release.

The tour will also be promoting their new video Roman Candle Eyes.

Revelstoke’s show will be held as a guerilla gig. A format where the venue’s location is released to ticket holders 24 hours before the event. Tickets will be on sale for the event July 22 at 9 a.m. at artsrevelstoke.com/events/shred-kelly/

The show will be one of many Guerilla Gig’s organised this summer with an array musicians performing in secret locations every Wednesday and Tuesday from July 3 to august 25.

READ MORE: Guerrilla Gigs expands line up for second summer

“Obviously, this isn’t your usual tour as the shows are limited capacity and in compliance with BC Event Regulations. But if a show sells out, and they can increase capacities you bet they sure will” said Cavanagh.

For those unable to secure tickets other stops on the tour include:

July 2, 2021 – Cranbrook, B.C.

July 3, 2021 – Fernie, B.C.

July 4, 2021 – Kimberley, B.C.

July 8, 2021 – Rossland, B.C.

July 9, 2021 – Nelson, B.C.

July 10, 2021 – Kelowna, B.C.

July 11, 2021 – Kaslo, B.C.

July 14, 2021 – Sherwood Park, Alta.

July 15, 2021 – Jasper, Alta.

July 16, 2021 – Calgary, Alta.

July 17, 2021 – Lethbridge, Alta.

July 22, 2021 – Invermere, B.C.

July 23, 2021 – Golden, B.C.

July 24, 2021 – Revelstoke, B.C.

So grab your tickets, ready your deck chairs and enjoy some energetic live music in our beautiful backyard.

READ MORE: Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter to get local news straight to your inbox.

@RevelstokeRevue

tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLive music