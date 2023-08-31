Show N Shine rescheduled means double feature in downtown Kelowna

Classic cars and hot rods will be displayed on Bernard Avenue on Sept. 23

Kelowna’s Show n Shine event was rescheduled due to the Grouse Complex of wildfires in the Central Okanagan. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna’s annual Show N Shine car show has been rescheduled.

Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars and more will now be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is taking place on Bernard Avenue from The Sails to St.Paul Street.

A panel of judges will vote and prizes will be awarded for the best vehicles in the following categories: best import, best domestic, and best overall. There will also be a People’s Choice Award, voted on by the public.

People who want to participate can submit their vehicles at the Downtown Kelowna Show N Shine website.

Originally scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 19, the event was rescheduled because of Kelowna’s state of emergency due to the Grouse Complex wildfires across the Central Okanagan.

At the same time as the event, Downtown Kelowna will also be hosting Small Shop Saturday, highlighting local businesses on Bernard Avenue and the importance of shopping local.

Participating businesses will set up sidewalk displays outside their shops. During the three-day event, spanning from Sept. 22-24, many shops will have promotions, in-store events, and feature activities.

Both events are free to the public and family-friendly.

