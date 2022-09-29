Show allows kids to Let It Out! in Vernon

Mils Trills helps kids reduce stress by helping them learn to identify, accept, and process emotions

Kids can Let it Out! as Brooklyn-based artist and Grammy-nominated producer Mil’s Trills brings their high energy, participatory performance to town.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre hosts the show programmed specifically for ages two and up, and those who prefer a gentler sensory experience, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

“I like to call First Stages Series our ‘no shushing series’ because the kids can be themselves, make noise and get up if they need to. It’s a relaxed, family-friendly environment,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy.

Mil’s Trills is a children’s music project that uses highly interactive performances and beautifully produced recordings of original songs to encourage everyone – kids, parents, caregivers, and families – to appreciate and connect with one another through music and fun. It is led by musician, composer, and vocalist Amelia “Mil” Robinson, who performs her lively original tunes with a cast of rotating musical guests.

The Brooklyn-based artist’s accolades include a Parents’ Choice Award, and over five million plays on Spotify.

“Let it Out! Is all about helping kids reduce their stress by helping them learn to identify, accept, and process emotions in positive and affirming ways,” said Robinson. “Kids are invited to sing, dance and, well, let it all out!”

Robinson has performed around the world from Carnegie Hall to Broadway, Edinburgh Fringe, and the East End Film Festival in London. Mil’s Trills’ music can also be heard on the children’s album, Songs for a Healthier America, produced as part of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle in youth.

“Amelia is an absolute delight and an extraordinary talent,” said Kennedy. “She has boundless enthusiasm and warmth that will make you smile, laugh, and feel welcome.”

Tickets are $12 by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469) or ticketseller.ca.

Arts and EntertainmentVernon