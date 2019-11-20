Artist Shawn Mendes performs on tour at Barclays Center on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Mendes is among the Canadian nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez pick up Grammy nominations

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations

Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Drake are among the Canadians who will be competing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations for separate collaborative efforts.

The Toronto rapper shares a nod with Rick Ross for “Gold Roses” for best rap song. He’s also nominated alongside Chris Brown for “No Guidance” in the R&B song category. The track was co-produced by Drake’s longtime Toronto-based collaborator Noah Shebib.

Mendes grabbed a nod alongside Camila Cabello for their single “Senorita” for best pop duo or group performance.

Jessie Reyez scored her first Grammy nomination for “Being Human in Public” in the urban contemporary album category.

Other nominees included Daniel Caesar for “Love Again” with Brandy in the best R&B performance category. It’s Caesar’s fourth career Grammy nomination.

Michael Buble’s “Love” is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.

Alberta’s Northern Cree received its ninth career Grammy nomination. Their album “When It’s Cold — Cree Round Dance Songs” is in the running for best regional roots music album.

And while Montreal electronic musician Marie Davidson didn’t get a nomination herself, a pumped-up club version of her song “Work It” by Belgian brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, who perform under the name Soulwax, nabbed best remixed recording.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26. on CBS and Citytv.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist waves women’s flag in Okanagan
Next story
Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

Just Posted

Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially supicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

Okanagan College elects new president, vice-president

Gloria Morgan was elected the president of Okanagan College’s board of govenors

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Book drive kicks off at Okanagan College

Donated books will help provide education material for children in Uganda

West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon’s career spans an impressive 28 years with the RCMP

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells B.C. Supreme Court in case of smudging at school

Mother also gave evidence Tuesday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Wednesday

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Liberals survived a bruising campaign that diminished Trudeau’s stature as a champion of diversity

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

Most Read