File photo

Sellers Market T.V. show returns to Kelowna

They are now looking for homeowners that want to be featured on the show

The popular real estate reality T.V. series Seller’s Market is returning to shoot a second season in Kelowna.

The first season of the show shot here in 2016 and 2017 before airing on CHEK TV last fall and Yes TV this past Summer. It featured five local realtors competing to win a listing in each episode and producers are now looking for homeowners in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country who are planning to sell their home in the next six months and want to appear on the show.

“We’re really excited to be filming another season of Seller’s Market here in Kelowna. We had a lot of fun with the first season and can’t wait to take everything we learned and make season two even better,” said executive producer Alex Miller. “We are looking for a wide variety of homes that represent the diverse options people have here in the Okanagan. From luxury lakeside to affordable condos, we want to feature a diverse cross-section of the Kelowna real estate market.”

RELATED: Micro-investing in B.C. real estate properties

After the success of the first season there are some changes in store for season two, starting with the broadcaster. Seller’s Market will now be easier to watch for Okanagan viewers as it will be moving over to air on KIRO 7 CBS out of Seattle, which is part of the basic cable package here in Kelowna. It will also be available online at www.SellersMarket.tv

RELATED: Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

“We do have all of our realtors lined up, but we aren’t announcing who they are until early in the new year. In the meantime I can tell you that there will be a couple of familiar faces for fans of season one, but there will also be some new blood in there giving them a run for their money,” Miller said.

Any homeowners interested in participating are encouraged to apply online through the “Be On TV” tab at www.sellersmarket.tv or by emailing Casting Producer Jennifer Serwas at Jennifer@VislandMedia.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glass Tiger to open for Corey Hart on Canada-wide tour
Next story
Being vegan during the holidays just got a little bit better

Just Posted

Being vegan during the holidays just got a little bit better

Cook up these delicious options during the holidays

Snow tonight in Kelowna

The snowfall will continue through the week

Kelowna, Lake Country boundary has odd history with old whiskey distillery

Coun. Bill Scarrow is still advocating for a boundary change

Sellers Market T.V. show returns to Kelowna

They are now looking for homeowners that want to be featured on the show

Gellatly Nut Farm’s Winter Magic returns for another year

The spectacle returns Dec. 15

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Okanagan Valley to see snow tonight

Environment Canada is calling for two-to-four centimetres of snow from Penticton to Salmon Arm

B.C. police stop drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Roadblock checks over the weekend found at least two other impaired drivers

In Canada, the term ‘nationalism’ doesn’t seem to have a bad rap. Here’s why

Data suggest that Canadians don’t see the concept of nationalism the way people do in the United States

Sicamous behind as Sled Town Showdown enters its final day

Tumbler ridge enjoys a three-digit lead as the online contest nears its conclusion

Small quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

No injuries or tsunami warning after 5.4 rumble felt some 400 kilometres from Victoria

Shuswap girl raises funds in memory of two-year-old who died

Wolter family announces formation of Alice’s Angels bursary in honour of their daughter

B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of U.S. in Vancouver

Canadians spent $1.7 billion dollars online in December 2017

Online retail sales accounted for 3.4 per cent of total retail sales

Most Read