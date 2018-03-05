Sold-out film back in Vernon for second screening

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15

After a highly successful Vernon debut, a popular IndieFlix documentary is coming back to the silver screen.

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15.

“It sold out. It actually set a record for the Towne,” said Lisa Gallie, event organizer. “We had to turn away a lot of people at the door, which we didn’t want to have to do.”

Related: Film screening sparks dialogue around anxiety

And, like the inaugural screening, a panel discussion featuring experts from the Vernon School District and Family Resource Centre will follow the film.

“That was an awesome part of the event,” said Gallie.

But the most important takeaway from the first screening, Gallie said, is the conversation it sparked among the audience.

“All the families are having great leaps and bounds after seeing the movie,” Gallie said.

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time for $7.50 online only at www.angstmovie.com.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Intricate acoustics strum through Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Regional district tax hike could be on the way for Kelowna

While Kelowna owners will pay slightly more, small decreases will be seen elsewhere

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Alleged hockey fraudster Loren Reagan back in the penalty box

Reagan had skipped his own trial in September, reportedly having been in Kuwait at the time

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

Star Gazing: A non-magnetic Earth?

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Warriors pushed to edge in BCHL playoffs

Trail leads West Kelowna 3-0 in Interior Division series with Game 4 tonight at LePage Place

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Most Read