Screening of These Are My Hours to be held in Kelowna

Still from These Are My Hours, an intimate documentary that shows the experience of a woman giving birth told from her own perspective photo: contributed

The screening will be the first in B.C.

The first B.C. screening of the film, These Are My Hours will take place in Kelowna.

The screening will be held by the Kelowna Doula Association to support Mamas for Mamas.

This film reveals one woman’s physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual transformation through giving birth. It is the first documentary filmed entirely during the course of one woman’s labour, told from her perspective.

Proceeds from the silent auction at the screening will support a family with birth or postpartum doula services in partnership with Mamas for Mamas.

RELATED: Kelowna mother dies after birth of second child

“The prevalent belief in modern society is that women cannot give birth on their own; that they are not mentally, psychologically, or physically strong enough. The time has come to deconstruct this story.

These Are My Hours is a raw display of female intensity. It shows birth as mother-centric and autonomous. Featuring poetic voice-over from the birthing mother, These Are My Hours is film’s first glimpse into the personal narrative of the heroine’s journey to give life,” states the creators of the film in a press release.

The screening will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.