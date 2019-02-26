Screening of These Are My Hours to be held in Kelowna

The screening will be the first in B.C.

Still from These Are My Hours, an intimate documentary that shows the experience of a woman giving birth told from her own perspective photo: contributed

The first B.C. screening of the film, These Are My Hours will take place in Kelowna.

The screening will be held by the Kelowna Doula Association to support Mamas for Mamas.

This film reveals one woman’s physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual transformation through giving birth. It is the first documentary filmed entirely during the course of one woman’s labour, told from her perspective.

Proceeds from the silent auction at the screening will support a family with birth or postpartum doula services in partnership with Mamas for Mamas.

RELATED: Kelowna mother dies after birth of second child

“The prevalent belief in modern society is that women cannot give birth on their own; that they are not mentally, psychologically, or physically strong enough. The time has come to deconstruct this story.

These Are My Hours is a raw display of female intensity. It shows birth as mother-centric and autonomous. Featuring poetic voice-over from the birthing mother, These Are My Hours is film’s first glimpse into the personal narrative of the heroine’s journey to give life,” states the creators of the film in a press release.

The screening will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
R. Kelly signs autographs at McDonald’s after jail release

Just Posted

Screening of These Are My Hours to be held in Kelowna

The screening will be the first in B.C.

Kelowna lawyer takes on new role as provincial court judge

Kelowna lawyer appointed a provincial court judge.

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Rutland pride buoys Chiefs’ spirits heading into playoffs

The Chiefs secured the top seed in the KIJHL with win Feb. 23.

Ogopogo returns: Kelowna’s waterpark to re-open for summer

Kelowna kids will again be able to frolic with Ogopogo next to Okanagan Lake.

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Senior Golds basketball team take second at Okanagan Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Most Read