Salmon Arm Art Gallery: Artists with intersectional identities share their stories

Sergs Oriana’s 2023 piece, Where are you from, originally? is one of the works to be featured in Intersection, the latest exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present Intersection, a paper-based exhibition of works by people with intersectional identities.

Intersectionality is when two or more marginalized identities co-exist in one person, giving them a unique life experience and way of navigating society. The exhibition will include drawings, photography, watercolour painting, collage, art journalling, poetry and prose. This exhibition is a space for visual storytelling and illuminating ways of being and experiencing society when one identifies with multiple marginalized communities. Folks who are IBPOC (Indigenous, Black or People of Colour), neurodivergent, differently-abled, 2SLGBTQ+, new to Canada or who face socio-economic barriers have been welcomed to share their story through this exhibition.

The opening reception is on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 11 a.m., with many of the artists in attendance, as well as snacks and refreshments to enjoy. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 4pm, and admission is by donation.

During the Salmon Arm Pride Project, the gallery will be open until 5 p.m. each day from Oct. 17 to 21. The Coffee Break and Artists’ Talk is on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 p. m.

A special cross-cultural storytelling event will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring Kenthen Thomas, Secwépemc educator, theatre artist and storyteller, and Shayna Jones, a multidisciplinary spoken word artist, performance storyteller, and folklorist of Afro-centric experience. Kenthen is well known for captivating audiences with his retellings of legends of the Secwépemc, his ancestral land for more than 10,000 years. For the Secwépemcúl’ecw, storytelling keeps the history alive, tells important lessons, and entertains families during the long winter nights. Jones weaves together traditional and contemporary African-diasporic folk wisdom, folk history and folkways. Her performances crackle with life and deep meaning and leave her listeners warmed by the beauty of a simple story well told. Everyone is welcome to attend this dynamic storytelling event, which will be followed by a dialogue about the traditions of storytelling in different cultures.

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is grateful for the support of the City of Salmon Arm, British Columbia Arts Council, the Province of British Columbia through Direct Access, as well as its members and sponsors. More information at www.salmonarmartscentre.ca.

Submitted

Read more: Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents A Place to Belong exhibition in Pride Project

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm art gallery exhibition hopes to inspire climate action

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

art exhibitSalmon Arm