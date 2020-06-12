Rust Valley Restorers behind car show and cruise to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The event held in the Shuswap is closed to the public but people can watch the cruise

Rust Valley Restorers’ Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall stand amidst the massive collection of cars at Mike’s property near Tappen. (Image contributed)

The White Post Auto Museum and the locally-filmed Rust Valley Restorers TV show are looking for participants in a Father’s Day car show benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

At the Sunday, June 21 event the Rust Valley Restorers team will be unveiling a restored car as a film crew shoots the event for the show.

The unveiling will be part of a “stir crazy” charity car show and cruise at White Post Auto Museum. The museum is inviting owners of 60 show vehicles through their gates for the event.

Car owners who are invited will be let through the gates for one of three pre-set time intervals in which 20 vehicles will be allowed into the museum. The intervals are meant to ensure that COVID-19 restrictions are respected and there are no more than 50 people, including the TV show’s cast and crew, on site at one time.

During the visit, the car owners will be able to check out the White Post Auto Museum, meet some of the Rust Valley Restorers cast and show off their rides, possibly for the TV cameras.

Those interested in participating in the car show can contact the museum at 250-835-2224 or email wpam@hotmail.com. Pre-registered participants will have to pay a $40 fee, which includes admission, a limited edition T-shirt and a meet and greet with the cast of the show.

Tickets will be sold at the event for an opportunity to win the restored car unveiled that day.

Although it is a closed event due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public who don’t own show-quality cars aren’t completely shut out.

After departing the museum, the classic car owners will be given a meeting place where they will start a cruise around Salmon Arm and the surrounding area beginning at 1 p.m. The schedule and route for the cruise will be made public later so people can check it out.



