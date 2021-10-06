Rust Brothers to join judges’ panel for 2021 Dancing with Shuswap Stars

Shuswap stars of popular Rust Valley Restorers series will help decide this year’s winners

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf of Rust Valley Restorers give Heather Stranks, City Dance co-owner/instructor a lift during the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Their repertoire includes restoring rusty relics, shining as TV stars, dancing the foxtrot or cha cha, and soon – offering up opinions as dance judges.

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf of Rust Valley Restorers’ fame have agreed to help judge this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars live-streamed performances coming up Friday, Nov. 19.

Event spokesperson Tracy Hughes said a previous participant in the extravaganza is almost always asked to judge, so this year the dynamic duo from the History Channel’s popular series seemed the perfect fit.

“We thought, who better this year to get back than the Rust Brothers? We’re sure they’re going to provide some witty commentary,” she said. “They’ve been super helpful – they’ve both had experience with hospice, so they were both right on board right away.”

All proceeds from the event go to Shuswap Hospice.

Hughes added that Carolyn Wonacott, an expert in dance, is on the judging panel as is David Izik-Dzurko, who is well-versed in musicality and presentation.

She said having previous contestants judging as well is ideal as they have walked (or danced) in the contestants’ shoes.

“It takes people right out of their comfort zone to be learning a dance and performing it in front of an audience. Previous contestants know well the stress and anxiety that goes along with it,” said Hughes.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person tickets will be available to the public.

However, people can buy their tickets online now for the live-streamed dance competition, which can be combined with a variety of special food take-out packages. Go to shuswapstars.ca

This year organizers have partnered with a couple of local restaurants so people can pick up dinner and watch the show at home.

“We know it’s not the gala dancing event in person that people know and love, which we hope to bring back, but we’re the single biggest fundraiser for Shuswap Hospice for the whole year,” Hughes said.

Along with buying tickets, people can already vote online for their favourite couples. Those results will be posted leading up to and throughout the event.

Five couples are now busily learning their dance routines.

There will be no Pro-Am pairs this year, only couples, because it wasn’t known if people would be able to dance with someone outside their bubble.

Two winners will be chosen. One will be the judges’ choice, as the judges’ score will be assigned a percentage of votes, but the overall winner of the night will be the dancers who win the most votes from the public.

“It’s about raising money – having fun and raising money for hospice. That’s the ultimate goal,” Hughes said.

She noted that with COVID-19, hospital visits have been disrupted, grieving has been disrupted, so Shuswap Hospice needs the support to carry out its services.

“We’re really hoping people will have a fun evening, dress up, dance in their living rooms, have a nice evening watching the show and supporting hospice at the same time with donations.”

