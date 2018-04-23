Rocking for a cause

The Longhorn Pub was a flurry of activity Sunday, as crowds ordered appies and drank ales in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children’s Ward.
Now in its eighth year, the Rock For Care fundraiser saw 12 bands over the course of 12 hours April 22 and an abundance of auction items on sale.
Proceeds from the entry by donation box and auction support the Ward. And, last year, the pub raised $4,500 for their cause.
