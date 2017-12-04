Rock the Lake tickets on sale this week

Rock the Lake, the classic rock festival, is set to hit Kelowna August 10-12

Tickets for the third-annual Rock the Lake music festival are going on sale this Friday.

The classic rock festival is scheduled for August 10-12 outside Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

Related: Rock the Lake is a smash hit

This year’s festival will once again feature 11 classic rock bands, which will be publicly announced this Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the air during K mornings with David and Tony.

Full weekend packages, VIP tickets and pre-paid parking passes go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets.

The full event pass starts at $153, while VIP tickets will cost $433 plus taxes.

Please visit www.selectyourtickets.com or call (250) 762-5050 to purchase passes.

Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.