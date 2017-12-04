Rock the Lake tickets on sale this week

Rock the Lake, the classic rock festival, is set to hit Kelowna August 10-12

Tickets for the third-annual Rock the Lake music festival are going on sale this Friday.

The classic rock festival is scheduled for August 10-12 outside Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna.

Related: Rock the Lake is a smash hit

This year’s festival will once again feature 11 classic rock bands, which will be publicly announced this Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the air during K mornings with David and Tony.

Full weekend packages, VIP tickets and pre-paid parking passes go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets.

The full event pass starts at $153, while VIP tickets will cost $433 plus taxes.

Please visit www.selectyourtickets.com or call (250) 762-5050 to purchase passes.

Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carlos Santana coming to Kelowna in March

Just Posted

Search for missing plane near Revelstoke called off

The coast guard will officially be ending its search as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Beavers taking bites out of Lake Country trees

Trees have been spotted with some unusual bark patterns in the district

Fresh powder blankets area mountains

If you haven’t already, get your ski gear together and hit the hills as area mountains are covered in snow

Jerry Seinfeld coming to Prospera Place

After a successful show in Penticton Jerry Seinfeld has announced a Kelowna show

Carlos Santana coming to Kelowna in March

Carlos Santana will come to Prospera Place for his Divination Tour 2018

Tour the VGH Millionaire Lottery home

Take a look inside the high-end Paradise Estates home in West Kelowna

Rock the Lake tickets on sale this week

Rock the Lake, the classic rock festival, is set to hit Kelowna August 10-12

Lamborghini joins the boom in supercar SUVs

Lamborghini is set showcase its new supercar SUV on Monday, the Urus

Airline crew witnesses North Korea missile test

A Cathay Pacific crew witnessed North Korea’s recent missile test

Trump takes to Twitter to criticize FBI, special prosecutor

President Donald Trump criticized the FBI and raised questions about the special prosecutor’s investigation

Pot legalization unlikely to kill black market right away

Legalization of recreational weed unlikely to kill pot black market right away: Canadian Drug Policy Coalition

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy coming to Penticton

One-man Star Wars might be right up the nerd alley, but creator explains it’s really for everyone

From humble beginnings, Mamas for Mamas keeps growing

Mamas for Mamas is a registered charity with a penchant for giving back to the community

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

Most Read