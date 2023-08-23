Riot on the Roof cancelled in Vernon

Vernon’s biggest alternative art party is scheduled to take place again in 2024

Riot on the Roof, hosted by the Vernon Public Art Gallery, has been cancelled due to the wildfires around the Okanagan.

The event, being dubbed as Vernon’s biggest alternative art party, was scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 26, atop the Downtown Vernon Parkade.

“Please rest assured that the decision to cancel was not made lightly,” said executive director Dauna Kennedy.

“Our organizing team has been working tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup of artists (many of which have been directly affected), vendors, and activities for attendees.”

Ticket holders will receive a full refund for their purchasers, and detailed information will be provided directly via the email addresses provided during the ticket buying process.

“While we’re naturally disappointed to have to cancel, we can’t wait for our ideas to hit the stage in 2024,” said event organizers Autumn Doucette and Alexa Stenquist. “The safety of our community is our number one priority, and we can’t wait to bring you an unforgettable experience next year.”

Further information can be found at vernonpublicartgallery.com.

