Rich the Kid has collaborated with the likes of Young Thug and Soulja Boy throughout his 10-year career. (Contributed)

Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

If you were looking forward to vibing to some trap beats at Sapphire tonight, unfortunately, you’re out of luck.

Rich the Kid, an American rap star, was supposed to perform at Sapphire Nightclub for a nearly sold-out crowd before he unexpectedly canceled hours before his Kelowna debut.

While the reasons for his cancellation are unknown, Sapphire’s Facebook page has encouraged ticket holders to direct their questions to show organizers Blueprint Events.

No statement on refunds or a rescheduled date has been made at this time.

READ MORE: Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Previous story
Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Just Posted

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

The proposal includes plans for condos, child care centre, assisted living facility, grocery store

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read