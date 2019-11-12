Review: City and Colour brings patented sound to Kelowna

Dallas Green and his band City and Colour set the mood with his spectacular vocals and blues-influenced melodies.
Dallas Green and his band City and Colour set the mood with his spectacular vocals and blues-influenced melodies.

Dallas Green and his band City and Colour had the nearly sold-out crowd on their feet at Prospera Place on Sunday.

The show ran for nearly three hours with openers Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers both playing lengthy sets before Dallas Green and his band set the mood with his spectacular vocals and blues-influenced melodies.

Originally from St. Catherines, Ont., Green is a Juno Award winner who is also known for his role in the Canadian Hardcore outfit Alexisonfire.

READ MORE: Okanagan homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

The name City and Colour comes from his own name: Dallas, a city and Green, a colour. He originally chose the name because he felt uneasy putting his debut album ‘Sometimes’ out under his own name.

Since the beginning of October, City and Colour have been touring their latest album ‘A Pill for Loneliness’ as a five-piece band, which includes a guitarist, bassists, drummer and keyboardist.

A ‘Pill for the Loneliness’ embarks into uncharted territory for Green. Most of the album is the biggest sounding of his career, which flawlessly translated to the acoustics in Prospera Place. Green opened the show with the albums lead single Astronaut, a song with soaring guitars backed by his down-to-earth lyrical content that features sentiments about dysfunctional relationships and social isolation.

After opening the show with two songs off the new album, Green had the crowd singing along when he played his hit single Fragile Bird. His mid-concert solo performances of Northern Wind and Little Hell were enough to give you chills and were greeted with big cheers.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

The band concluded the show with a three-song encore that finished with fan-favourite ‘Sleeping Sickness.’ Green also quietly honoured the late Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip by asking the audience to sing his verse in the song.

In terms of the production, the stage was illuminated with dozens of spotlights at multiple levels. The sound was also well done, but Dallas Green’s vocals were sometimes overpowered by the volume of the keyboard.

Beyond the music, Green is donating $1 from every ticket sold to Indpsire (indspire.ca) to build a brighter future forIndigenous students and to MusiCounts (musicounts.ca), which puts musical instruments into the hands of kids who need it most.

Previous story
Sarah Chalke on the strange appeal of animated sensation ‘Rick and Morty’

Just Posted

Review: City and Colour brings patented sound to Kelowna

City and Colour are touring their latest album ‘A Pill for Loneliness’ across Canada throughout November

West Kelowna Warriors find new owner

The BC Hockey League approved the sale of the Warriors to John Murphy and Rod Hume

Veterans honoured at Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony

Remembrance day event in Lake Country was one of five ceremonies that took place across Central Okanagan

Hundreds attend downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day Ceremony

People gathered to pay respect to 240 Kelowna residents and two million Canadians who have served /or are serving

Five Remembrance Day ceremonies getting underway across Central Okanagan

Hundreds anticipated to attend ceremonies in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Peachland, Rutland and Lake Country

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Most Read