Registration starts for classes at Kelowna Art Gallery

Local artists lead the workshops

It’ll soon be a new year for artists. Start 2018 off with a commitment to your creativity – registration is now underway for winter art class offerings for adults and youth at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Professionally instructed classes are offered January through April. Select from a number of different media, including acrylic or watercolour painting, calligraphy, drawing, mixed media, print making, and illustration.

Local artists Angelika Jaeger, Asher J. Klassen, Augusto Kapronczai, Amy Modahl, Liz Ranney, Sage Sidley, Heidi Thompson, Rena Warren, Michelle Wiebe, and Nicole Young, will lead the classes and workshops.

“Our aims are to help people to access and channel their creativity, as well as show them how rewarding it can be to participate in the visual arts,” said Laura Wyllie, public programming coordinator at the gallery.

Most classes run for six weeks, and cater both to absolute beginners, as well as those of intermediate skill level. Beginners will learn the basic principles of their preferred medium, while also discussing, exploring, and expressing themselves through visual art. More advanced students will build on their existing skills through creative exercises to develop their abilities. Participants in all classes will complete and take home a number of works of art, according to the gallery.

The cost for each six-week-long series of classes is $160, or $130 for members. Those registering before Jan. 14 will receive a 10 per cent discount on fees.

Throughout the winter and spring, the gallery will also be hosting a number of special workshops, held on Saturdays, from 10 am to 3 pm, which offer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a particular medium, working with a skilled artist/instructor. Workshops include Drawing the Strange, Still Life of Objects, Finding the Abstraction in Nature, Imaginative Illustration for Beginners, and many others.

The cost for each workshop is $90, or $75 for gallery members.

A full listing and description of available classes can be found on the gallery’s website at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

