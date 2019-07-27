Ready to Rack: Frank Rackow band hits Okanagan venues

Frank Rackow and the Black Sea will sail through the valley Aug. 1-4

Fans of Eastern-European Jewish party music are in luck this week in the Okanagan.

Frank Rackow and the Black Sea will sail through the valley Aug. 1-4, making stops at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Enderby, Caravan Farm Theatre in Armstrong, Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke and Record City in Vernon.

The Calgary-based band combines klezmer – traditional Yiddish music – with elements of folk, swing, funk and the JUNO-nominated vocals of Allan Merovitz to create both lively and heart-touching melodies.

Frank Rackow and the Black Sea is the latest project from Rackow and Merovitz, who met in Calgary in the early 2000s and have stuck together ever since. For several years the pair recorded, toured and appeared in festivals as KlezMerovitz.

Rackow also helped produce Merovitz’s klezmer musical, If Cows Could Fly, which played in Ontario cities.

Also with the band is Robin Tufts, an accomplished Calgary drummer, and Greg Rumpel, a multi-instrumentalist and teacher at the Mount Royal University conservatory.

Here are the tour dates to keep in mind:

– Thursday, Aug. 1: Lorenzo’s Cafe – Enderby

– Friday, Aug. 2: Caravan Farm Theatre – Armstrong

– Saturday, Aug. 3: Grizzly Plaza (Summer Festival Series) – Revelstoke

– Sunday, Aug. 4: Record City – Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Update: Wind pushes Richter Mountain wildfire back on itself in the Similkameen

Wildfire near Cawston is now an estimated 250 hectares

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Letter: Speak out over childcare shortage

To the editor: I am writing to you in regard to the… Continue reading

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

Most Read