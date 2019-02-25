Ready for an up close view of Planet of the Apes

Empire Movies will bring a few of its Planet of the Apes creations to the KFX Kelowna Fan Experience

Are you up to going face-to-face with a Gorilla Warrior from Tim Burton’s 2001 Planet of the Apes? How about a zombie?

Empire Movies will bring a few of its movie creations to the KFX Kelowna Fan Experience March 22 to 24 in Kelowna.

The large Planet of the Apes city scene will include real trees, two life size civilian apes on custom made mannequins in full screen used costumes from the “Ape City” scene, and a tent made out of the actual tents used in the “Desert Army Battle” scene.

Empire Movie Props will also offer a real looking Zombie Apocalypse scene with a zombie door-busting display. It will include five life size moving and moaning zombies wearing actual screen used in the “The Walking Dead” and other screen used zombie horror movie outfits.

“This is a one of a kind party, rarely seen in Kelowna. It is a chance to meet inspiring top filmmakers, actors, animators, gamers and cosplayers in a fun, friendly environment,” said Josie Morrow KFX site director.

READ ALSO: KFX ROLLS OUT ITS LINEUP

Showcase events of the festival include Superstar, starring Sharron Matthews, a world renowned cabaret performer at Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, March 22.

Then a full day and night of events will follow on Saturday, March 23

-Over 60 vendors, artists and celebrities at meet and greet tables

-Lip sync, improv, talent and cosplay contests.

-Volcanic Gaming E-sports for prizes

-A licensed retro games lounge

-Panels with high profile performers like Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!, Batman, My Little Pony) and artists like John Delaney (The Simpsons, DC Comics).

Saturday evening has two hot ticket events to choose from. The first is a Okanagan cast and crew movie premiere of the locally filmed Daughter of the Wolf written by Nika Agiashvilli , produced by Minds Eye Entertainment and Falconer Pictures. The much-anticipated screening of the film, directed by David Hackl, stars Gina Carano, Brendan Fehr and Richard Dreyfuss. The cast and crew screening of this action thrill

