RCAF announces flybys for Okanagan Dream Rally in Kelowna

Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CT-155 Hawks will flyby Kelowna on Sunday morning to kick off the Okanagan Dream Rally.
The first flyby will take place over “The Sails” at approximately 10:30 a.m. and the second will take place over the William R. Bennett Bridge at approximately 10:45 a.m. marking the start of the rally.
The aircraft will reach as low as 500 feet above the highest obstacle on the route before zooming back up to a normal flying altitude.
The RCAF carefully plan and control these sorts of flybys for public safety. The demonstrations are also weather dependent.
