Raffle launched to keep Funtastic funds flowing to local sports groups

An uncertain summer looms ahead of the 2021 Funtastic Festival in the North Okanagan, but organizers are finding ways to ensure support for local sports groups remains a constant in times of flux.

The Funtastic Sports Society is holding a raffle until July 3 to help fund its community sports grant program.

The widely popular Slo Pitch and music festival events are up in the air in 2021. The Society says a decision regarding the events will be made by the end of April.

“The board of directors are following the Provincial Health Orders closely and a decision will be made with the health and safety the focus of their decision,” the society said in a press release Friday, April 9.

The $20 raffle tickets can be purchased on the Funtastic website (www.funtasticsports.ca), by email (office@funtastic.org), on the phone (250 558 7756), the Funtastic Facebook page or at various locations in the city until July 3, when the draw will take place at the DND grounds.

“Thanks to our great sponsors, we are able to offer sports related prizes to four lucky raffle winners. First prize is a pair of Townie Go e-bikes from Sun Country Cycle, second prize is two rounds of golf and stay at Predator Ridge, third prize is two Pelican kayaks from Funtastic and a $650 gift certificate from National Softball Association is the fourth prize,” said general manager and city councillor Akbal Mund.

Since 1985, The Funtastic Sports Society has put back more than $2.1 million dollars into the community by way of 13 ball diamonds, five playgrounds, defibrillators at ice arenas and lights at Marshall Fields tennis courts, to name a few projects.

In addition, more than $275,000 has been given back to the community through the Funtastic Sports Community Grant Program, which provides financial support to non-profit sports, recreation and community organizations in the Greater Vernon area.

“Our mission is to build a better community through sport and give back to the community. We are reaching out for your support in this raffle, so we can continue our Community Grant Program and our plan to enhance the fields at DND,” said president Darcy Sochan.

