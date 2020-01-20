Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon impresses judges at the Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at the Schubert Centre. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Queen Silver Star candidates took their talents to the stage Saturday.

The six candidates in the Excellence Program each performed at the Talent Showcase and Silent Auction at the Schubert Centre.

Three talents topped the night as three of the girls were named finalists: Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon, who wowed judges with her ribbon dance; Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber with her eye for photography; and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis who performed a colourful fancy shawl dance. The People’s Choice Talent Award was also presented to Louis.

The top finalist will be announced at the Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star LX on Feb. 6.

Other impressive talents to take the stage included the fine art of a large sculpture by Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight and a water colour painting by Miss Okanagan Restoration Service Ltd. Megan Fowles. Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder also displayed her talking talent with a spoken word performance.

The event was also fundraiser for the scholarships awarded to the candidates at proclamation, and thanks to the generous sponsors who donated to the Silent Auction, the event raised more than $2,100 for the Candidates Scholarship fund.

Nixon Wenger LLP, Legacy Photography, Teassential, Original Joes, The Castle at Swan Lake and numerous anonymous donations are thanked for their support.

“The Candidates and Committee would like the extend their thanks and appreciation to all of the programs generous sponsors,” said Celine Grosch, QSSEP chairperson.

If you missed the chance to see the candidates Saturday night, their future events are as follows:

– Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 6, 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

– Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 7, 5 p.m. at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society Ice Palace

– Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8, 5 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon

Tickets will be available from the Candidates, Royalty, Committee, Vernon Winter Carnival office, and provided the events do not sell out, at the door.

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

READ MORE: First Queen Silver Star heir draws on 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis performs Fancy Shawl Dancing during the Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at the Schubert Centre. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Queen Silver Star candidates and their Little Miss buddies perform a dance during the Talent Showcase and Silent Auction Saturday at the Schubert Centre. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Previous story
Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna
Next story
B.C.-based painter, educator, art champion Gordon Smith dead at 100

Just Posted

Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve the Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Unplug and Play Literacy Week returns in late January

The event sponsored by Interior Savings encourages everyone young and old to unplug from screentime

Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Performing at the shows were Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

Investigation into highway barriers between Summerland and Peachland

Petition to install barriers garners nearly 15,000 signatures in just days

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Telus invests in North Okanagan youth’s mental health

$10K grant will go towards in-class education, reducing stigma

Most Read