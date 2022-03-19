Quartet strums in return to Vernon, 20 years later

Paul Maynes

NOCCA

For more than 20 years, the Canadian Guitar Quartet has been performing chamber music for guitar at an international level of excellence.

After their American debut in New York in 1999, classical music lovers have been clamoring for encore after encore throughout the three Americas and Europe.

It has been almost 20 years since they last performed here in Vernon and the response was the same, a resounding standing ovation.

They are finally returning.

Founding member Louis Trépanier along with fellow musicians Jérôme Ducharme, Renaud Giguère and Christ Habib will take the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and present a program featuring transcriptions from Mozart to their own compositions.

As an original member, Trépanier can state that the 2022 version of CGQ is arguably the best and most versatile since the quartet’s inception, and that statement is confirmed by past members of the quartet as well.

The Canadian Guitar Quartet is the perfect example of a coming together of four amazing individual talents. In the case of the CGQ, the musical result is far greater than the sum of the parts.

The guitar can be one of the most sensual of musical instruments. Listen to the harmonies, the counterpoint and the intricacies of the melodies. Hear the response of each of the musicians to the inflections from the others.

Sit back and enjoy the Canadian Guitar Quartet!

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association has lined up a number of performances for its season currently underway.

