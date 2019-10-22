Quails’ Gate Winery to celebrate 30 year anniversary

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event

As its 30th anniversary looms, West Kelowna’s Quails’ Gate Winery has announced its celebratory plans.

Limited tickets will be available for the event, which will include live music from local artist Andrew Allen, culinary delights, new and vintage library wines, strolling entertainment and a wine-infused cocktail bar.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to friends, family and wine lovers to join us at this exciting event,” said Tony Stewart, CEO and proprietor of Quails’ Gate Winery.

“We are thrilled to showcase the best of Quails’ Gate’s culinary, viticulture and winemaking history — and throw one exciting party — to celebrate our milestone year.”

VIP access is available for the event and will include, early entry to the event and a meet and greet with the Stewart family and winemakers over canapés. The official launch and first tasting of Quails’ Gate’s new Collector Series Clone 220 Chenin Blanc will also take place during the VIP reception.

The event will be hosted at the winery (3303 Boucherie Road in West Kelowna) on Nov. 22 and begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at quailsgate.com. Prices start at $150 for general entry or $190 for VIP access (inclusive of gratuity); special pricing is available for Quails’ Gate Wine Club members.

