Proclaimers walk through the Okanagan

The Proclaimers play Vernon Sept. 11. Tickets on sale now through the Ticket Seller

Craig and Charlie Reid, better known as The Proclaimers, will take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Sept. 11. (Murdo MacLeod Photography)

They’ve walked 500 miles, and they’re ready to walk 500 more.

Or, more accurately 804.67 kilometres, as The Proclaimers walk onto the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Siobhan Wilson.

The Scottish identical twin brother duo of Charlie and Craig Reid rose to fame with their 1988 United Kingdom, 1993 in the United States, release I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and are known for their tracks Sunshine on Leith and Letter from America, all drenched in their iconic Scottish brogue.

Tickets to The Proclaimers’ Vernon performance are $52 and are on sale now through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

