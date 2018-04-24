Two-year-old Carmen Dyck had a blast watching her favourite cartoon character Peppa Pig at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday. For a review and video, visit www.vernonmorningstar.com. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Okanagan toddlers squirming with excitement over Peppa Pig

Possibly the youngest audience to sit (squirm) in the seats, found their way to the theatre last week.

Toddlers packed the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for a splashing good time as a favourite cartoon came to life – Peppa Pig.

See: Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

Joined by her brother George, mom, dad and a few friends (including Daisy, the one human character) Peppa brought her Surprise show to town.

At two-years-old, Carmen Dyck has hardly sat through a show at the movie theatre, never mind the performing arts theatre. In fact, sit doesn’t accurately describe what most kids were doing – they were jumping up and down and wiggling and wriggling to the music.

At times, Dyck was swallowed whole by the adult-sized folding seat, which she wasn’t heavy enough to hold down. Like her, most kids ended up on the laps of their moms, dads, or in this case, aunty.

But no one seemed to mind, as the highly popular pig kept the tears at bay.

Instead, the theatre was full of giggles and snorts.

The only one crying was George, when he was scared. And then screams of surprise echoed from the audience as George’s tears burst from his face, sprinkling out over the first few rows of the audience. Things got even wetter when Peppa, George and their friends splashed around in mud puddles on the stage.

That was one of Dyck’s favourite parts of the show – “when everyone got wet.”

The 4D effects continued with bubbles from bath time, before an “oink-citing” adventure to the sea side, where black light creatures came to life, drawing aw and wow from even the adults.

“I had a good day, a big day,” said Dyck after Peppa’s performance, clutching her dine-saw plush, just like George’s. “The show was fun.”

In fact, she one day hopes to be just like her favourite pig. Just ask what she wants to be when she grows up. The little one’s response is “George!”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark
Next story
B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Just Posted

Study to be conducted for B.C. wine centre

The feasibility study will involve stakeholder engagement with wineries throughout B.C.

Kelowna Chamber taps into world market

The chamber has partnered with the World Trade Centre to help local businesses expand

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Kelowna mayor says social housing proposal must work

Project located in business-oriented Commerce Avenue

Your April 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan gymnasts on the mark at Canada Cup

OGC performs in Montreal, two athletes headed to Columbia

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Most Read