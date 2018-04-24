Peppa Pig draws a crowd

Two-year-old Carmen Dyck had a blast watching her favourite cartoon character Peppa Pig at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Thursday. For a review and video, visit www.vernonmorningstar.com. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Possibly the youngest audience to sit (squirm) in the seats, found their way to the theatre last week.

Toddlers packed the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for a splashing good time as a favourite cartoon came to life – Peppa Pig.

Joined by her brother George, mom, dad and a few friends (including Daisy, the one human character) Peppa brought her Surprise show to town.

At two-years-old, Carmen Dyck has hardly sat through a show at the movie theatre, never mind the performing arts theatre. In fact, sit doesn’t accurately describe what most kids were doing – they were jumping up and down and wiggling and wriggling to the music.

At times, Dyck was swallowed whole by the adult-sized folding seat, which she wasn’t heavy enough to hold down. Like her, most kids ended up on the laps of their moms, dads, or in this case, aunty.

But no one seemed to mind, as the highly popular pig kept the tears at bay.

Instead, the theatre was full of giggles and snorts.

The only one crying was George, when he was scared. And then screams of surprise echoed from the audience as George’s tears burst from his face, sprinkling out over the first few rows of the audience. Things got even wetter when Peppa, George and their friends splashed around in mud puddles on the stage.

That was one of Dyck’s favourite parts of the show – “when everyone got wet.”

The 4D effects continued with bubbles from bath time, before an “oink-citing” adventure to the sea side, where black light creatures came to life, drawing aw and wow from even the adults.

“I had a good day, a big day,” said Dyck after Peppa’s performance, clutching her dine-saw plush, just like George’s. “The show was fun.”

In fact, she one day hopes to be just like her favourite pig. Just ask what she wants to be when she grows up. The little one’s response is “George!”

