Pop-up market supports Kelowna community of artists

A Kelowna nonprofit is hosting a pop-up art market to support artists in the community.

“In addition to further charity workshops – we wanted to produce an extra special event that was all about supporting and engaging our Rebel artists and other creative entrepreneurs with the Okanagan Valley and beyond,” Rebel With A Cause said in its news release.

On Aug. 24, the rebels will be hosting a Rebel Takeover pop-up art market from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Landmark 6 courtyard.

“The art market is an opportunity for us to support our community of professional artists and create a platform for them to prosper,” the release said. “We intend to highlight the artwork of our community to the best of our abilities in this special, one-of-a-kind outdoor summer art market.”

The event will be free and live music, food, wine and arts will be available by professional and charitable rebels.

”This is an open-air celebration of our art community, and a unique opportunity presented by our non-profit group for our artisans to exhibit and sell their unique, original work in an admission-free, commission-free environment,” the release said.

The rebels also hold workshop fundraisers which support the Karis Support Society and Mamas for Mamas. Guests from each nonprofit have been given the opportunity to set up at the market and sell their art at no cost during the market. They will also be entered into a contest to win a $1,000 art supply scholarship from Rebel With A Cause.

For more information visit the rebels’ website.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.