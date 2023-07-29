PHOTOS: ‘Truss The Process returns to Kelowna’s City Park

Need something to do this Saturday, July 29?
Head downtown as ‘Truss The Process is taking Kelowna’s City Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
After more than 2,000 people attended last year’s event, West Coast Truss is back in town with their annual community-based event to celebrate culture and bring people together.
Many local artists are taking the stage throughout the day and tonight’s headliner is international Bhangra superstar Jazzy B. He’s a Canadian singer and songwriter who has 12 studio albums and has worked with Snoop Dogg in the past. In 2015, he was the first person of South Asian descent to be added to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Star Walk. In recent years, he’s performed at Vancouver Canucks games.
There’s also a food truck rally, games, crafts, a beer garden, and a small car show.
The event is free to the public.
