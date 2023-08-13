PHOTOS: Penticton Peach Fest packed for 54-40 concert

Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Okanagan Lake Park was filled to the brim Saturday night for the 54-40 concert.

Hundreds brought their chairs down in front of the Peach Fest Peter Bros. stage to watch Doug and the Slugs rock it out before headliners 54-40 belted out their hit songs.

Western’s Brennan Phillips was there to capture the evening in photos.

From 54-40’s Ocean Pearl, One Day in Your Life to She-la and One Gun, all the best of the B.C. band’s hits were sung

Sunday marks the last day of Peach Fest.

Sunday started with the MinuteMan Kids Parade down Main Street, followed by the last Flying Fools High Dive show at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. p.m. and Black Widow Rope Spinners at 2:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Hip Replacements take the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

PHOTOS: Peach Festival’s Grand Parade takes over downtown Penticton

VIDEO: Flying Fools

ConcertsFestivalPenticton

Previous story
A head-bangin’ good time at annual rock festival in Kelowna

Just Posted

Brennan Reid and Linda Haley wanted someplace unique for their wedding. They found it at the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Couple hop into marriage at Kelowna kangaroo farm

A crash involving a motorcycle has slowed traffic on Highway 33 west of Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Two vehicle crash at Spall Road and Enterprise Court in Kelowna on Aug. 13, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Two unrelated crashes within minutes of each other on Kelowna’s Spall Road

Rock the Lake 2023. (Jen Komzak/Facebook)
A head-bangin’ good time at annual rock festival in Kelowna