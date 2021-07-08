PHOTOS: Live music back at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

The Island Stage at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was the sight of live music performed by local talent Wednesday evening (July 7).
Three groups — the Tree Huggers, Sad Tom & the Noodles, and Cover2Cover — treated residents and tourists to three hours of original tunes and covers of classic hits.
The event was an initiative of Parks Alive!, a free, outdoor concert series hosted throughout a number of Kelowna parks and public spaces. More outdoor performances are scheduled each day until July 10.
To view the full schedule of events, visit the Parks Alive! Facebook page.
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.