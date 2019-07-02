PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

Photos by Shane Melenko
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Photos by Shane Melenko
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
RCMP seek public information in homicide case
It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist
Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday
The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area
The pilot project will run through the month of August
Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket
Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage
Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project
Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey
Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada
Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017
Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.
Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts
First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged
Dragons, blankets and cakes are all included in this list.
The pilot project will run through the month of August
110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party
First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged
The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area
The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration