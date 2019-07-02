PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

From classic rock to country, fans were treated to an array of hit at the A&W Funtastic Music Festival over the Canada Day long weekend.

The event saw hundreds pack the beverage gardens at the DND grounds nightly.

See: Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

Photos by Shane Melenko

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
