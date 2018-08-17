PHOTOS: Chase Cornstock enters its ninth year

Chase Museum’s Billie Phillips serves corn to people attending the 9th annual Cornstock held on Tuesday August 14. Pete Murray donated $200.00 worth of corn to Chase museum. (Rick Koch photo)

The Chase Cornstock hit the Shuswap for its ninth annual iteration, bringing together local farmers, musicians and hungry spectators for a fun and delicious evening.

Local hot-buttered corn-on-the-cob from Pete Murray’s Corn Farm was available for all to enjoy along with musical performances by Tanner Dawson and Sarah Beatty.

Gord Downing came from Enderby just to enjoy some of the best corn in the world and some live music at the 2018 cornstock in Chase Tuesday August 14. (Rick Koch Photo)

Dawson Farrell has a storm cloud with lightning bolt painted on his face at 9th annual Chase cornstock. (Rick Koch Photo)

Sarah Beatty performs during the 9th annual Chase Cornstock Tuesday August 14. (Rick Koch Photo)