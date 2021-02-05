Penticton art cafe showcases unique experience

Liz Marshall’s artwork displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Nautical Dog Cafe’s famous eggs benny on Fergy’s famous waffles. Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga) Art honouring Okanagan’s landscapes at Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Carla Leinweber’s art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Art displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Kristen Fergy Ferguson’s baked goodies at her Nautical Dog Cafe on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga)

Art and eggs benny on waffles might just be the most beautiful pairing there ever was. But then add the backdrop of Skaha Lake and you have found yourself at the Nautical Dog Cafe.

Nautical Dog Cafe just launched their latest art exhibition that covers every wall of the lakefront cafe, located at the Skaha Marina.

The new art show features six locals artists on display including Deb Tougas, Sharon Snow, Liz Marshall and Carla Leinweber.

“Art shows are such a beautiful contribution to the cafe,” said Nautical Dog’s owner Kristen (Fergy) Ferguson. “I am so grateful to Judy Byer for volunteering her time to make it happen for me and of course to the very talented artists for allowing me to display their works.”

Ferguson is very much an artist of her own, but her art is edible. She is sought after for her designer cakes so delicious and detailed she gives the Cake Boss a run for his money. Her favourite place to be is baking pastries and cakes which are showcased daily at the cafe.

Since opening nearly two years ago, Nautical Dog Cafe has had a rotating art show utilizing all the walls of the eatery for the winter months. In the summer, the east side of the building is used for marina merchandise.

Each art show run for three months, hosting local artists.

“Judy Byer, who is an artist herself, and a retired school teacher, is richly involved in the art community and curates the space at Nautical Dog.”

Byer organizes the artists, makes labels and arranges hanging times.

“When a piece sells, the artist receives 100 per cent of the sale,” said Ferguson.

Already red dots have gone up on several paintings since the new exhibit went up last week.

“We have sold a lot of pieces. Our October to December show sold around 11 paintings,” she said.

This show runs until the end of March and then the marina will take over the space for retail until the end of September.

