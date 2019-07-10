‘Pedal-powered patios’ to tour through Okanagan vineyards

Pedal Pub Okanagan has announced a new addition of a 15-person bike to vineyard tours through the Okanagan. Photo: pedalpub.com

There’s a new and bigger way to tour Okanagan vineyards this summer.

Pedal Pub Okanagan has launched their addition of a 15-person party bike to their summer fleet and is now offering tours through Kelowna wine country. Be it a group of over a dozen friends or smaller groups joining up, Pedal Pub looks to provide wine trivia and entertainment on summer tours.

Pedal Pub operating partner Curtis Litun has adapted Pedal Pub Okanagan from the successes of similar tours from around the world.

“To me, Pedal Pubs capture the vibrancy of an engaged tourism sector and combines it with a region’s own cultural elements,” Litun said.

The “pedal-powered patios” are slated to be two hours long with a knowledgeable host. Two initial tours are being offered through East Kelowna wineries, with more routes to be announced throughout the season.

“The ability to provide a fantastic experience for both locals and tourists alike is something worth celebrating,” Litun said.

More information on Pedal Pub Okanagan can be found at pedalpub.com.

