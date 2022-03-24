Peak Pride returns to Big White Resort

Almost two years in the making, one of B.C.’s premier Pride events returns to Big White this weekend.

The resort is the first stop on the tour for the Peak Pride circuit, which also includes Sun Peaks (returning in 2023), Silver Star, RED Mountain, and Mt. Washington.

Delayed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is now entering its fifth year and promises a full schedule for both the 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“Peak Pride is for all people,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Peak Pride and CEO of Rebellious Unicorns, who is hosting the weekend.

“While some events are 19+, allies of the 2SLGBTQ+ community are warmly welcomed to attend any and all of our events.”

The festivities kick off on Friday, March 25 at Snowshoe Sam’s with Apres, followed by a musical performance by QUSIC at the Globe later in the evening, which promotes performers that identify under the 2SLGBTQ+ umbrella.

A Pride Parade will highlight the Saturday schedule, along with a drag show and multiple musical artists.

More details, as well as tickets, can be found on the peakpride.lgbt website.

