Parties a plenty for New Year’s Eve in the North Okanagan

Lots of options to ring in 2020

It’s time to party like it’s 2020.

There’s plenty of options for those looking for something to do New Year’s Eve in the North Okanagan.

Bring in the new year with a bang up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, where there will be a torchlight parade and fireworks.

The fun and festivity starts at 4 p.m. with on-mountain parties. The torchlight parade goes at 7 followed by fireworks.

Down in Vernon, one of the biggest parties is anticipated at the Prestige Vernon Lodge with the Legendary Lake Monsters.

Ring in 2020 at Sparkling Hill Resort. Step into a wonderland of elegance and amazement, featuring music by Andrew Johns, live entertainment from the Kinshira Performance Troupe and the chance to dance the night away with DJ Krucial K. Party invite for those booking minimum two-night stay.

The Longhorn Pub New Year’s Eve celebration features live music with The Noble Crew. Party favours and champagne at midnight. Tickets $20 on sale now at The Longhorn Pub. Bands play from 8 p.m. to closing.

The Army, Navy & Airforce Club hosts a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Dec. 31, 5 p.m. at the Spitfire Lounge with Easy Street.

The Enderby Legion New Year’s Eve party is with Sleepless Nights.

Armstrong has a Black and Silver New Year’s Eve Party at the Branding Iron Pub with Superstar Karaoke (no cover).

Or check out the New Year’s Eve Night Out at Fairways Bistro with Boogie Nights and Magician Leif David, tickets $70 each and includes a dinner buffet, champagne and more.

The Halina Centre celebrates 2020 with a dinner and dance starting at 6 p.m. Tickets available by calling 250-542-2877.

Marten Brew Pub will be open until 3 a.m. with DJ PK, a flash frame photo booth and more. Tickets are $35 through eventbrite.ca.

Celebrate the roaring ’20s at Match Eatery and Public House starting at 9 p.m. with a live jazz band and DJ Mikey Lo. $20 cover.

The Vernon Jazz Club rings in the new year with Juli Masi, tickets $60 at vernonjazz.com.

The end of a decade is rocked out at Status Nightclub with Illvis Freshly, Mt. Doyle and more. Tickets $25 in advance through showpass.com or $30 at the door.

You could have rocked ‘til the drop at The Green pub with the Shawn Lightfoot Band and DJ Remix, but it’s sold out.

