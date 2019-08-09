Paranormal film to debut in Okanagan theatre

The film is a rare chance to view a paranormal investigation while seated in the study site itself

True North Paranormal will air at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

In 2016, a North Okanagan film crew set foot into the Vernon Towne Cinema in search of an answer to a longstanding question: is this place haunted?

Now, the production has come full circle: the debut of True North Paranormal will air in the 90-year-old cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Produced by the Falkland-based Thunder Boyz Productions Inc., TNP’s Paranormal Probe is a rare chance to view a paranormal investigation while seated in the investigation site itself.

“I am very excited to see our production on the big screen at the Vernon Towne Cinema,” said Dean Trumbley, producer of True North Paranormal and owner of Thunder Boyz.

“I was born and raised in Vernon and my very first movie experience was in this theatre, so I guess you can say I am coming full circle.”

Jon Kozuska, host of True North Paranormal, shared Trumbley’s sentiment. “The Vernon Towne Cinema is near and dear to our hearts, it is one of the first places we filmed at when this venture kicked-off almost three-years ago,” he said.

Vernon Towne Cinema owner Gerry Sellars says he’s looking forward to seeing “this incredible project.”

The Aug. 21 screening will be the only airing of the film at the cinema. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Hosts Jon and Karina Kozuska of Kamloops will be there for a meet and greet after the airing.

Brendan Shykora