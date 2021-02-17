Pandemic fails to break up Vernon paint partners

Three local ladies who had just started to connect over art didn’t let the divide of health restrictions tear them apart. Instead, their bond grew deeper, and so did their creativity.

The story begin in February 2020, with three motivated and inspiring women: former nurse Judy Templeton, former teacher Penny Ketola and former dance instructor Linda Sellers. These ladies had retired from their careers and moved to Vernon with their husbands to live and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

The three artists crossed paths at local art meetings and shows and they found that they had a number of things in common, such as getting out in nature, helping people and enjoying watercolour painting. About a year ago they started meeting in each other’s homes to paint, share ideas, and just visit.

By spring of 2020 the ‘paint partners’ decided to give their meetings a focus and improve their painting skills. They signed up for an online, six-week mastery watercolour course with Angela Fehr, to start in April, with plans to work on the course together.

But when March 2020 rolled around, COVID-19 restrictions changed their plans for weekly paint meetings. Yet the timing of the six-week course was a blessing because it continued to connect the ladies with WhatsApp and online, and kept them creating and working together.

Out of this inspiring course, the trio could see each other’s art evolving in new directions.

Gallery Vertigo has put their abundance of colourful art on its walls, titled Over the Rainbow. It is on display until Feb. 26 at the gallery, located at 102-3105 28th Ave.

“Our theme, Over the Rainbow, describes our approach to art,” the paint partners said. “Each painting is an adventure, a journey to another place, a place where time can stand still and creativity takes over.”

