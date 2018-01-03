Caravan Farm Theatre set new attendance records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran Dec.12-31 and brought 8,676 people to the outdoor theatre. (Tim Matheson photo)

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

A renowned North Okanagan outdoor theatre has broken box office records.

For its 2017 Winter Sleigh Ride Show, The Gift of the Magi, Caravan Farm Theatre set box office records.

This December, Caravan Farm Theatre presented three performances nightly of The Gift of the Magi, playwright Maristella Roca’s sleigh ride adaptation of the O’Henry classic. The production sold out its entire run by early December, well before the first preview Dec. 12.

“This amazing attendance has been thirty years in the making”, said Estelle Shook, artistic and managing director. “Each year more people learn about this production and book their tickets –this in addition to the folks that have been coming from the beginning. We are no longer a best kept secret”

The nationally-renowned theatre company approaches its 40th season riding a wave of success, with winter show attendance figures surpassing all predictions. More than 8,676 people passed through the Caravan’s gates from Dec. 12-31 to experience yet another winter show spectacle on the farm’s 80 acres. Ten teams of horses and a company of more than sixty people brought the production to life.

“It seems like there is a real desire for shared experiences, ones that bring the whole family together,” Shook said of what has made Caravan winter shows a tradition. “We see entire families at our shows, from babies through to grandparents, and people who came to shows as kids are now bringing their own children. Where else can you experience the natural beauty of rural B.C., with live performance, spectacular design, and of course the splendid power of ten teams of heavy horses? It’s incredibly unique in the world.”

