Outdoor concert gets Okanagan seniors dancing in the parking lot

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions
CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active
The park will delay its opening until further notice
Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.
‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran
Bob King gives Columbus Court residents, and neighbours, something to smile about
Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces
Local ATV groups ask council to delay opening of trail
RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule
Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email
La Casa homeowner offered rental unit to North Westside Fire Rescue at no cost
OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October
More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel
The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines
City of Vernon reduces property taxes payable by more than $906K amid pandemic
Pre-sale profits from the shoes will go to Food Banks BC
Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government
Vernon outlet will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16
President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada