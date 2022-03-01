Opera Kelowna opens ‘pay-as-you-can’ initiative

Donations to opera for month of March to be matched by community leaders

Opera Kelowna is making the arts more accessible to the Central Okanagan community.

Acknowledging the numerous challenges that British Columbians have had to face over the past two years financially, the organization announced on March 1 a new ‘pay-what-you-can’ program for tickets to the opera.

Ten per cent of all tickets sold for events in 2022 will be assigned flexible pricing, giving the buyer the option to pay what they choose.

“In difficult times I think we have all turned to some form of the arts for comfort, inspiration and connection,” said Managing Director Brianna Wells. “This commitment from Opera Kelowna is about making that access simple and available to anyone seeking the power of the arts. No forms, no applications, just a commitment to bringing great beauty and power to everyone who wants to access it.”

The cost will be partially offset through the opera’s Monthly Matching campaign, with donations up to $5,000 through the month of March being matched dollar-for-dollar by community leaders.

February’s Monthly Matching campaign was themed around donations towards the opera’s education programs.