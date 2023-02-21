The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

The 10th annual festival goes this Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 35 countries will be represented this weekend in Penticton when the 10th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival comes to the Lakeside Resort.

After a multi-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the festival returns to its familiar in-person format Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headlined by visual displays of traditions, dance, food, art, and entertainment, festival organizers are promising to celebrate diversity across the South Okanagan and Similkameen. Hosted by the Penticton-based South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS), the event is free to attend and will also feature cultural performances, immigrant success stories and tasting of international cuisine.

The festival was held virtually in 2022, eight local restaurants offered special promotions in lieu of in-person vendors.

More information on the event’s full schedule is expected to be announced later in the week.

READ MORE: OneWorld: A multicultural celebration of diversity

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

EntertainmentFestivalPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.K. comedian adds stop in Kelowna for upcoming Canadian tour
Next story
Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Just Posted

(Kane Blake/OFTF)
Documentary exposes ‘what really lies behind the trees’ in Kelowna’s backcountry

One year old Molly is being monitored at Fairfield Animal Hospital after drinking from a dog park water bowl. (File)
Kelowna woman warns dog owners after alleged poisoning at park

Kelowna fire fighters will wear pink shoulder flashes for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 22, 2023. (Kelowna Fire Department/Submitted)
Kelowna crews fighting fires and bullying with pink shoulders

Colin Basran is charged with sexual assault. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Former Kelowna mayor’s sexual assault case back in court, though he was not