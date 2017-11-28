One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

Powerhouse Theatre presents Him Her , written and directed by Keyanna Burgher as part of the society’s Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9. (Cara Nunn photo)

They work hard throughout their regularly scheduled programming to bring quality theatre to the people of Vernon, and their off season is no different.

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9, featuring first-time directors Kristine Larsen with Rich Orloff’s The Whole Shebang and Keyanna Burgher with her original production Him & Her.

“Our regular season is three full-length plays, but we try out best every second year to offer an evening of one acts, offering new directors the opportunity (to take charge),” Larsen, the society’s past president and current member, said.

The evening is also an opportunity for all kinds of firsts, including for stage managers and principle actors.

“It allows us to try things on for the first time,” Larsen said. “This is our chance.”

Directors for the evening, which falls on the heels of Powerhouse’s commissioned performance of Sveva, were chosen by the society’s artistic committee through an application process.

“Mostly what I’ve done here (with Powerhouse) is stage managing,” Larsen said. “That progressed to assistant directing and I was really excited about the idea of starting on my own.”

Burgher, a new member of Powerhouse Theatre, is no stranger to theatre herself, hitting the stage as principle characters in Big Apple Productions’ Chicago in June and the Rocky Horror Show in October.

“My mom is a director, so I grew up around theatre,” Burgher said. “I’ve always done lots of things with kids, and I’ve done a lot of coaching. Directing is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I am interested in doing it as a career one day. In the meantime, this has been a great opportunity and I would love to continue doing things here — it’s a wonderful community.”

Hitting the stage for the 265th time, Larsen said, The Whole Shebang is a comedy that asks the question, “What if the entire universe was just some nerd’s science project?” Rooted in a classroom setting, the performance follows a student giving a presentation on his unusual thesis regarding creation.

Him & Her, on the other hand, is Burgher’s original drama written in 2014 that follows the high and low points of a relationship and life’s looming expiration date.

“They’re very different shows,” Larsen said. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening.”

But, with only a five week rehearsal period, the short productions wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the theatre and Larsen and Burgher’s mentor, Sarah (Scotty) McLean.

“Having the team is so important. Yes, I’m very comfortable, but this is the first time doing it,” Burgher said. “Everyone around Powerhouse is chipping in and helping out.

“It’s very much put on by the whole community.”

An Evening of One Acts overtakes Powerhouse Theatre Dec. 7-9, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Two one act plays are on offer: The Whole Shebang — a whimsical comedy that asks the question, “What if the entire universe was just some nerd’s science project?” And Him & Her, which follows the highs and lows of a relationship as they navigate through familiar arguments and the difficult nature of truth. Tickets are $18, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.