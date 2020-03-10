Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters is coffee provider located in the Okanagan of British Columbia. (Contributed)

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

The Okanagan has won gold for best espresso after local roaster, Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters, won gold at the Hopwired Festival in Vancouver on Feb. 29.

As if winning the award for “best espresso” wasn’t enough, Tug 6’s Beach City Cruiser Espresso also brought home gold for its Ethiopian blend winning “best coffee.”

Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters competed against 16 roasters from across Canada and bringing home two awards was a big accomplishment for the first time competitor.

“We were honoured and humbled to win in both categories. To be recognized with so many great companies was truly a great feeling,” said John Oughtred, owner Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters.

“We are proud to bring these awards home to the Okanagan again after Canoe won best espresso last year. The Okanagan is gaining a reputation for specialty coffee and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the success.”

Tug 6’s award-winning coffees can be found at Farm Bound Zero Waste, Third Space Coffee Co, Wayne and Freda and the Clock Tower at Big White Ski Resort.

READ MORE: Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts appoints new executive director

Colleen Fitzpatrick was selected by the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society

Okanagan flood risk lowered after regional snowpack decreases

Between February and March, the region’s snowpack declined by 14%

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate daycare space

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

Kamloops RCMP searching for man reported missing

Nathaniel Hughes was last seen Sunday, March 8

Kamloops Mounties seek help in finding woman reported missing

Christie Ann Stewart, 30, was last seen on Friday, March 6, in the Sahali area

Most Read