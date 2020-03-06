The OM Sound, originally from Vernon and now in Montreal, is working on a new album and touring Canada and Europe this year. (OM Sound image)

Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

A Vernon-born band continues to groove to the beat of its own drum across the country and overseas.

The OM Sound travelled more than 15,000 kilometres to more than 25 shows last year, including coming home for the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest.

“We had a blast playing all over Canada,” said members Orion Miller, Marina Durham and Varoujan Mardirossian.

The band has also been busy putting together a new live instrumental series of videos and has an album in progress.

Time Shift(ed), from the album Gardens in the Ghetto, was the first in the three-part live instrumental series.

“This is a new version of many of your favourite from our old album, Gardens in the Ghetto,” OM Sound said. “This time, instead of playing bass, Orion swaps to guitar and Marina covers bass on the synth and we threw in some tasty new chords for fun.”

Suspicious Auspicious followed and Valley of Sorrow is expected to hit the waves of YouTube soon.

All were performed live in Montreal last year.

Miller and Durham met in Vernon, and performed together in the funk-rock band Sound-Splash! before forming as a duo and adding Mardirossian on drums.

The band have been performing in Quebec this year and have further Canadian tour dates set for June and July followed by a European tour in November.

They are currently in the studio recording the new, full-length album for spring/summer 2020.

