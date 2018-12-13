Okanagan Symphony presents Yuletide Tales

This season, the OSO has chosen some of the best-loved holiday stories to help celebrate the spirit of Yuletide through words and music.

The celebration, with performances in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna, showcases an array of talent from across the valley, including baritone and narrator Garry Gable, a massed youth chorus and the OSO players.

Following a lively introduction with Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival, three classic stories will be brought to life on stage: Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales, the earliest descriptions of Santa Claus in Twas the Night Before Christmas and Dr. Seuss’ classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The opportunity to perform these holiday classics on stage with the OSO is a thrill for many students who will be performing as part of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Chorus.

“Singing with the OSO is a completely different experience. It’s so exciting to be part of something bigger than us, and hearing our vocal parts played in the different instruments,” said Charlotte Cruse, Kelowna Secondary School student.

Sheila French, the music teacher at KSS, said singing with the OSO will be life-changing for the students.

“They will be achieving a lifelong goal that they didn’t even know they had until they have met it. This experience will stay alive for them for years to come – something to tell their grandchildren,” said French.

OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson is looking forward to the experience too.

“I can’t wait to share the stage with our Okanagan Symphony Youth Chorus and guest artist Garry Gable, who will channel his ‘inner Boris Karloff’ as we bring these classic stories to musical life,” said Thomson. “It is such a joy to rehearse these pieces and I am so excited to share the spirit of the holidays with our audience for a fun-filled celebration.”

The first performance is on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, with tickets available through TicketSeller at 250-549-7469. Dec. 21, the show moves to the Kelowna Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m., tickets at 250-862-2867.

Penticton will host a matinee performance on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. with tickets available at 250-862-2867.