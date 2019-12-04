Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

In honour of the holiday season, The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rosemary Thomson are proud to present Handel’s iconic choral work, Messiah.

Messiah is regarded as one of the most popular works in the classical repertoire, with its beautiful arias, brilliant choruses and imaginative orchestration. For many, it has become a part of Christmas holiday tradition, despite the fact that Handel had originally written a piece to be performed at Easter.

On stage with the OSO for these performances will be the OSO’s with Okanagan Symphony Chorus, made up of singers from throughout the valley and generously sponsored by Nixon Wenger LLP.

In addition, The Orchestra is bringing in four soloists to the stage: Soprano Kallie Clayton, countertenor Shane Hanson, tenor Owen McCausland and Bass-Baritone Stephen Hegedus.

Messiah also holds a special place in Music Director Rosemary Thomson’s heart. She has sung in the chorus more than fifteen times, sung some of the sopranos solos, played the harpsichord, played the cello, prepared chorus, and conducted the show many times.

“Messiah was actually the very first piece that I conducted with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra back in 1999,” said Thomson. “A special one for me, indeed.”

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be performing Messiah on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Tickets for the show can be purchased through the Kelowna Tickets website or by phone at (250)-862-2867.

