Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson in action at the podium. Photo by Lynda Miller.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in tune for season

2023/2024 will be the last season for music director Rosemary Thomson

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is preparing to launch their upcoming 2023/24 season.

But, this year will be the last for music director Rosemary Thomson, who has been at the helm of the orchestra since 2007.

“The OSO has accomplished a great deal during Thomson’s tenure as music director,” said Judy Burns, board president. “We thank her for her commitment and passion for orchestral music and for all she has brought to the organization and community.”

The OSO will honour Thomson with the title Conductor Emeritus in recognition of her 17-year tenure.

“Making music with my colleagues in the OSO and sharing it with our patrons throughout this beautiful valley has been one of the great joys of my career to date, and I am so grateful,” said Thomson. “I am honoured to receive the title of Conductor Emeritus and I very much look forward to the wonderful concerts and other activities we have planned for our community throughout the coming year.”

The OSO has main stage programs in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. The orchestra also presents a stable of community events for the first time in Coldstream, Oliver and Summerland.

Headlining the main stage throughout the 2023/24 season includes violinist Timothy Chooi for the opening night weekend and pianist Ian Parker at the finale.

The orchestra also engages with youth programs including Symphony Storytime for preschoolers, Symphony School Shows for elementary schools, the OSO Middle School Band Clinic, and the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra

Opening weekend gets going from Oct. 20-22.

More information, and tickets can be found at okanagansymphony.com.

