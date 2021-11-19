Okanagan stage heats up with Indigenous designs and fire dancers

First Nations fashion designer Jill Setah Weatherbee’s collection was featured in the final episode of Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus Online Series. (VDPAC photo)

Fresh off a London, England fashion week, local Indigenous fashion designer, Jill Setah, is on fire.

And Lake Country is getting a taste of her hot collection as Fashion and Fire comes to the Creekside Theatre along with the Kinshira Entertainment fire dancers Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

“It all started when my son needed traditional regalia to dance at pow-wows. I made his first regalia all done by hand sewing,” said Setah.

As a result, she was inspired to look into fashion schools which led her to the Centre for Arts & Technology’s fashion design and merchandising program in Kelowna in 2010.

Her work was featured in during London, England Fashion Week September 2010 and Setah has shown her designs in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Paris, France.

Her goal is to become one of the world’s top Indigenous fashion designers.

Born in Oliver, she is one of six children of residential school survivors Louis August from Neskonlith Band and Norah Setah (deceased) from Yunesit’in Government. Setah is a mother of four Tsilhqot’in’/syilx children and, in her own words, “is very into Indigenous culture – whether it’s hunting, salmon fishing, or attending traditional ceremonies.”

The Fashion and Fire show will also include Indigenous designer Jolonzo Goldtooth from the U.S., Valley Lifestyle, Hey Ma, Art of Marina, KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle and Envy Apparel.

The stage will also be heated up as Kinshira transformative performance art captivates audiences with fire acts enhanced with pyrotechnics, flame effects, LED and glow props and more to achieve a colourful, hypnotic effect.

Throughout the show, ticket holders will have an opportunity to shop their favourite looks and features at the marketplace on site from vendors such as: Oak Handmade Jewelry, Cutie Bum Creations, Love Co Ceramics, Haig Designs, Flourish and Form, Knotted Words, Under the Willow Tree, Fresh Sewn Pillows and Hairbrained Schemes.

Tickets at ticketseller.ca for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with proof of vaccination and photo identification as directed by current Public Health Orders.

The District of Lake Country thanks its season sponsor, Telus, for their support of the Creekside Theatre.

